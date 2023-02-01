Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $2,627,023. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

