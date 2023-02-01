Arizona State Retirement System Sells 193 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Abiomed by 130.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2,507.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

