Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teleflex Stock Performance
Shares of TFX opened at $243.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Teleflex
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleflex (TFX)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.