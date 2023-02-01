Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $243.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Teleflex

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.58.

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.