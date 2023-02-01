Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

