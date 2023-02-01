Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

HSCS opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 129,204 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

