Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

