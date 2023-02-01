Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.60.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

