Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

ACB stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.69. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.22.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

