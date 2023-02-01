Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

NYSE ALV opened at $92.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

