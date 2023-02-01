Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $92.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

