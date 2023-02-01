Avery Dennison (AVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $189.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $209.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

