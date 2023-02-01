Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 36,356 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 36,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $271,215.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,428,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,336,416.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40.

On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84.

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $440.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.