Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 36,356 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 36,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $271,215.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,428,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,336,416.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40.

On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84.

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $440.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

