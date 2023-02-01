Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $377.40

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 377.40 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 370.20 ($4.57), with a volume of 61123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.20 ($4.58).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.45.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.