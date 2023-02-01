Barclays Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $87.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $88.17 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

