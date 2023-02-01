Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $64.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.