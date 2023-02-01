Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,566 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

