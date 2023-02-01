Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE)

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.00% from the company’s previous close.

PensionBee Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PBEE stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Tuesday. PensionBee Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.51 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £139.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

