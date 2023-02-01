Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE)

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.00% from the company’s previous close.
PensionBee Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of PBEE stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Tuesday. PensionBee Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.51 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £139.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
PensionBee Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.