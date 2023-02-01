Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY23 guidance at $7.30-$7.80 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $67.65.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

