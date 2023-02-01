BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,750. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evolent Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. StockNews.com lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.