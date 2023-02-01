BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $109,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

