BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $51,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Illumina were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.32.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average is $208.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

