BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $117,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,740 shares of company stock worth $9,942,854 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %

ELF opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

