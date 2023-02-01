BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $78,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar Company Profile

FSLR opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.40.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

