BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $98,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TH. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 55.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Target Hospitality Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

