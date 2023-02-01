BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

