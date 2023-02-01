BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Splunk were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.