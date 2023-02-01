BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,034 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $297.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.77. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

