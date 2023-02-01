BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,330 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Celsius were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celsius by 224.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 99,919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 124.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 585.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

