BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,346 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $480.50 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $574.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.15.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

