BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,526 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after purchasing an additional 388,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,648,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,621,000 after purchasing an additional 578,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

