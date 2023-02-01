BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,628 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in UDR were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

