BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 16,729 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

