BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,196 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.8 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

AMH opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

