BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 430 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,029.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

