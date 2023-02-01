BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 586 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CarMax were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

