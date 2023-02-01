BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 49.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,324,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,216,000 after acquiring an additional 506,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

