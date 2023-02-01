Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $467.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $670.61. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.91.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
