Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of TECH opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

