Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 23.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 749.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.2% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

