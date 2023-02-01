Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,264,939 shares of company stock worth $171,315,596 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

