Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Buys 100,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,748,875.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

CVE:BAU opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$16.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

