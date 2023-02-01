Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $71.00

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 1,131.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $12,133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.