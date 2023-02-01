Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target at $8.17

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

DSEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Diversey Stock Up 2.9 %

Diversey stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Diversey has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.03 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Diversey by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Diversey by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

