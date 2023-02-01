Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Target Price at $72.00

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

D opened at $63.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

