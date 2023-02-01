Brokerages Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target at $12.56

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

PRCH opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.76. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. Analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 315,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,071,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,125,594.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 72,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $102,897.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,190.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 969,668 shares of company stock worth $1,479,284. Insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 287,535 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,178,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after buying an additional 127,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 144,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,065,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Porch Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,716 shares during the last quarter.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

