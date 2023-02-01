Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT at $12.64

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $10.80 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 814.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

