Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

See Also

