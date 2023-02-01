Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.