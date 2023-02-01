Brunswick (BC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick Trading Up 5.6 %

BC stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

